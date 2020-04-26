Bruno Fernandes made more key passes in Portugal than anyone
Home
First Team

Bruno Fernandes made more key passes in Portugal than anyone

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes is still outperforming every Primeira Liga player despite leaving several months ago.

The Portuguese talent made the switch to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon back in January and made an immediate impact.

Many hoped Bruno would perform well but no one quite anticipated his form would be so good as he lifted United as a whole.

The dazzling playmaker was the catalyst to his club’s 11 games unbeaten run before the temporary suspension of the league.

Bruno was expected to need time to acclimate to his new surroundings but he’s proven his quality and ability to adjust fast.

Bruno’s ability as a playmaker was pretty much the reason why the Red Devils’ signed him as a player of his ilk was missing in their attack.

His form has been so good that fans have hardly missed Paul Pogba who has been absent for much of the season due to injuries.

Supporters were incredibly frustrated by the performances of Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira in the attacking-midfield position so Bruno’s arrival was incredibly welcomed.

In fact, the 25-year-old is so adored by fans that he’s already got his own chant despite not even being at the club for a full season.

Supporters are extremely excited at the prospect of Bruno playing alongside Pogba and if things go well this summer, that could yet happen.

United are hoping to make Jadon Sancho the next player to wear the famous number 7 shirt. But how much do you know about the players who have worn it before? take our quiz below to find out.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus