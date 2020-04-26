Bruno Fernandes made more key passes in Portugal than anyone

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes is still outperforming every Primeira Liga player despite leaving several months ago.

The Portuguese talent made the switch to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon back in January and made an immediate impact.

Many hoped Bruno would perform well but no one quite anticipated his form would be so good as he lifted United as a whole.

The dazzling playmaker was the catalyst to his club’s 11 games unbeaten run before the temporary suspension of the league.

Bruno was expected to need time to acclimate to his new surroundings but he’s proven his quality and ability to adjust fast.

Bruno Fernandes has made more key passes (63) than any other player in the Primeira Liga this season. He left Sporting Lisbon just under four months ago #mulive [@WhoScored] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 26, 2020

Bruno’s ability as a playmaker was pretty much the reason why the Red Devils’ signed him as a player of his ilk was missing in their attack.

His form has been so good that fans have hardly missed Paul Pogba who has been absent for much of the season due to injuries.

Supporters were incredibly frustrated by the performances of Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira in the attacking-midfield position so Bruno’s arrival was incredibly welcomed.

In fact, the 25-year-old is so adored by fans that he’s already got his own chant despite not even being at the club for a full season.

Supporters are extremely excited at the prospect of Bruno playing alongside Pogba and if things go well this summer, that could yet happen.

