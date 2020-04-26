Darren Fletcher discusses Marcus Rashford’s potential at Manchester United

Manchester United great Darren Fletcher has reserved special praise for Marcus Rashford, claiming his potential is unlimited.

This season fans have seen the best of the young Englishman as he elevated his game to an impressive level.

Putting aside the fact he’s put in the best numbers of his career to date, Rashford has become talismanic for United in a way he wasn’t before.

Fletcher knows a thing or two about what it takes to make it at Old Trafford and he’s clearly a fan of the academy graduate.

Unfortunately, Rashford suffered a major injury before the temporary suspension of the league and the hope is when he returns he can keep up his incredible form.

Here's what former #MUFC midfielder Darren Fletcher had to say about Marcus Rashford on my inargual Patreon Podcast. Full pod ➡️ https://t.co/wFMMUx7RBp pic.twitter.com/alBbPHxojn — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 25, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to put his faith in Rashford has paid off so far and it’s safe to say he’s managed to bring the best out of the sensational player.

The talented goalscorer is not playing as a traditional left-winger or as an out and out striker and instead is playing somewhere in between the two positions.

The result was an increased output of goals and assists and United have benefitted greatly.

Of course, it didn’t come without some experimenting from Solskjaer who first tried Rashford as a striker before settling on the new role.

