David de Gea states decision on future at Manchester United

Manchester United star David de Gea has given fans hope by admitting to a desire to stay at the club for the foreseeable future.

The Spanish goalkeeper has often been linked with moves away from Old Trafford, particularly when his contract appeared to be on the threat of running out.

A return to Spain always seemed possible with Real Madrid keen on his signature for many years now, even after their failed attempt to sign him during Louis van Gaal‘s reign.

While Paul Pogba is the centre of attention now, back then it was De Gea who was causing transfer sagas to develop but he has since moved on from the spotlight.

United fans would love to keep ahold of the former Atletico Madrid man for as long as possible and it seems their wishes may come true.

According to the Daily Mail, De Gea said: “I’m getting older. Just to be a part of this club is amazing. So imagine, 10 years, it’s like a dream.

“It’s great to play games with this club, so I hope I can be here more years, many years.”

Of course the more cynical outlook on this is that it is unlikely any top club who can actually afford De Gea would want to break the bank on him given his age.

The superb keeper is arguably past the last big move of his career as he ended up committing to Manchester United instead.

Shot stoppers tend to have longer careers so it’s not entirely ruled out but it is increasingly unlikely.

