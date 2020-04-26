Diogo Dalot admits his dream is to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

Diogo Dalot has opened up on his football dream in an interview on Eleven Sports (via Jornal de Noticias).

The 21-year-old has played 33 times for the Red Devils since Jose Mourinho bought him from FC Porto in 2018.

Mourinho said at the time that Dalot was Europe’s best full back in his age group. However, the player has missed 164 days through injury since he arrived at Old Trafford.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s arrival and fantastic form have further limited Dalot’s opportunities.

This has not dampened the Portuguese star’s ambitious nature and in the interview he expressed his determination to break through into Portugal’s national side.

‘I know the national team’s standard is very high, but my career goal is to play for Portugal’ Dalot said.

‘Portugal’s full backs are of a high level, but I know if I keep working hard and developing I will get my opportunity.’

The Braga-born player’s biggest motivation for being selected to represent his national side is to be able to play alongside his hero, Cristiano Ronaldo.

‘I dream of playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. It would be a great achievement to share the dressing room with him, because he has always been my greatest inspiration.’

‘I have to push a little more because he’s not going to be able to play for ever.’

The young defender also said Ronaldo is still a legend at Old Trafford.

‘Cristiano still has a big influence at Manchester United. It’s natural that’s the case after everything he did at the club.’

Dalot also spoke about Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix, with whom he has shared a dressing room at every national youth level since the Under 10’s. The player was reported this week to be a transfer target for the Red Devils.

‘I am proud to watch him grow because I started out alongside him. He has the ability to be a top star in European football.’

‘I am still in contact with Joao Felix. The other day he challenged me to a Playstation game but it’s still not been possible. We will play soon.’

