Jadon Sancho provides perfect solution to lopsided Manchester United

Manchester United have long held an interest in Jadon Sancho according to reports and the statistics appear to back why he would be the perfect signing.

The Borussia Dortmund man ticks a lot of the right boxes for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but there’s perhaps one box that hasn’t been spoken about.

Sancho obviously has the talent and skill to succeed at United in theory and the fact he can play on the right-wing means he can complete a pretty mean looking attacking trio of himself, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

This doesn’t include the potential of all three being supplied by the deaadly duo of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.

As versatile as Sancho is, one statistic seems to suggest he would solve a lot of attacking problems for the Red Devils.

Where has Sancho involved himself in games this season during possession-based attacks? 60% – right side of midfield 31% – left side of midfield 7% – central attacking midfield 2% – unspecified The majority of his activity has come on the right this season. pic.twitter.com/z10XSzrtgm — UtdArena. (@utdarena) April 26, 2020

Manchester United have often been lopsided in their attacks as they often end up playing centrally or through the left-wing due to Rashford.

Juan Mata and Mason Greenwood have mainly played on the right-wing this season and neither are natural wingers, meaning they often cut inside and overload the middle of the pitch, causing more problems than solutions.

Based on the stat above, Sancho likes to maintain his width and this will help United break down teams far easier, particularly since their attacks would no longer be one dimensional.

It may seem a small factor but it’s one that’ll make a big difference for Solskjaer should the move happen.

