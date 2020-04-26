Reduction in price needed for Jadon Sancho transfer to happen

Manchester United are reportedly aiming to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho for less than his asking price and there are factors that could help such a situation happen.

The German giants are believed to be open to selling their star player but suggestions have been that a record fee would be needed to convince them.

United appeared open to breaking the bank on Sancho in the past but lately the noise coming out of Old Trafford is that it is no longer possible to spend big.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward upset fans by claiming the fees being stated in the press are not realistic and that they should expect a quieter than usual summer.

This comes despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s bid to continue to revolutionise his squad as he aims to lead them to a Premier League title.

Despite Ed Woodward's comments, Jadon Sancho remains in Solskjær's plans. It is increasingly likely that a £100m+ deal will have to be significantly reduced for #mufc to sign him #mulive [evening standard] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 26, 2020

It is obviously realistic that the market will have to adjust its values on players given the expected financial crash caused by the ongoing global health crisis.

It is because of that factor that Manchester United could potentially end up signing Sancho for less than the £100m+ that has constantly floated around.

Even with the wealth at Old Trafford, spending that much recklessly is not a good idea, particularly given how Solskjaer wants more signings.

Player valuations have already dropped and Sancho isn’t exempt from that so if Dortmund truly do want to sell then they will have to reduce their asking price to adjust to the current market.

