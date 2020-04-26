Ryan Giggs voted best ever Manchester United left winger

Ryan Giggs has been voted Manchester United’s greatest left winger of all time.

Over 1,400 people voted in a Facebook poll conducted by The Peoples Person as part of an exercise to choose United’s best ever eleven.

Giggs won the poll with 50% of the vote.

The Welshman played a record 963 games for United, winning 13 Premier League titles, four FA Cups and two Champions Leagues.

Comments in support of Giggs’s votes included:

‘Ryan Giggs is my choice. His achievements for the club throughout so many years gives him the place, despite competing with the all-time football Legend George Best.’

‘Ryan Giggs deserves it because you hardly ever get an all round player of his status.’

‘Every jersey that I own except for the last two has Giggs 11 on the back and I named my son Ryan so it’s definitely Giggs 11 all the way.’

‘Because of Ryan Giggs loyalty, at the club for 20+ years, ton of tophies, always great, I’d go for Giggs as he spent his whole career and achieved so much.’

‘Giggs, 13 league titles says it all. Same as Arsenal……’

‘”When I die and they lay me to rest, I’m going out on the p–s with Georgie Best”.. But there can be only one. And he’s won it 13 times!’

The legendary George Best came second in the poll with 45% of the vote. Best won the Ballon d’Or in 1968 and was 3rd placed in 1971. He was voted 5th in the FIFA Player of the Century award. Comments included:

‘Sorry Ryan, but it’s George Best by a country mile’

‘Giggs was great but Best was magic, it is just wonderful to have seen them in the United teams, it was a blessing.’

‘I grew up with Ryan Giggs and he is a United legend but my vote has to go to Georgie Best.’

‘I asked my dad who’s 91 – he said Ronaldo was phenomenal, Giggsy was great but George was the BEST.’

‘George Best was one of the greatest ever players.’

‘Best all day, he was even better than Messi, all those Messi moves Best did them back then.’

‘George Best is the greatest player to have played for Manchester United.’

In third place was Marcus Rashford and Gordon ‘Merlin’ Hill was fourth.

Fans are finishing the voting today as they aim to pick United’s greatest ever centre forward. Denis Law, Mark Hughes, Andy Cole and Ruud van Nistelrooy are the candidates.

