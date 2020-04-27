Borussia Dortmund relaxed about potential Jadon Sancho sale

Borussia Dortmund are not in a state of panic in regards to the future of Manchester United target Jadon Sancho according to their sporting director Michael Zorc.

The sensational Englishman has been a target of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s for some time now and there have been suggestions a transfer would be possible this summer.

Dortmund previously refused to part ways with their star asset but matters have since changed, with some sections of the media claiming they’re more open to a sale.

It’s not difficult to see how Sancho would transform United’s starting XI, making them a considerably better threat to opponents.

However, there have been doubts over whether executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has what it takes to complete what looks to be an incredibly complicated transfer.

Michael Zorc (Dortmund sporting director): "We will see what happens. We have a long-term contract with Jadon Sancho. This will not change now. We are totally relaxed about it." #mulive [sport1] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 27, 2020

All the suggestions so far are that Sancho himself wants the move to the Red Devils but Dortmund are under no pressure to sell.

The current global health crisis has meant the market has plunged but the German giants still want more than £100m for their key player.

Woodward has insisted Manchester United will be unable to spend such figures and it’s likely this war of words will long continue before anything does happen.

United are hoping to make Jadon Sancho the next player to wear the famous number 7 shirt. But how much do you know about the players who have worn it before? take our quiz below to find out.