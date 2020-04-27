Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho efforts blocked by pandemic

Manchester United have reportedly been stopped in their tracks in their bid to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho by the ongoing global health crisis.

The versatile attacker has long been a target of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s and it seems as though he’s hit a bump on the road.

All signs appear to be pointing towards a potential transfer being realistic with Dortmund’s asking price being the only stumbling block.

However, whatever efforts United had ongoing has now been blocked by the coronavirus pandemic, a situation which will surely upset fans.

The hope is that negotiations can continue as soon as possible in order to facilitate a move that could prove to be the summer’s biggest one.

#mufc took the lead to sign Jadon Sancho prior to lockdown. The club want to sign two attacking players but the coronavirus pandemic has blocked negotiations #mulive [@mohamedbouhafsi] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 27, 2020

It’s likely the other attacking player is a striker who could provide depth to United’s frontline though an attacking-midfielder isn’t a farfetched idea either.

It could even be argued another right-winger who can provide cover for Sancho is needed if Solskjaer ends up using Mason Greenwood more as a striker than a winger.

There have been whispers that Odion Ighalo’s move could be made permanent as the Red Devils’ search for their ideal attacking line-up during a difficult period in the footballing world.

