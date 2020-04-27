Rio Ferdinand sends Paul Pogba strong message on Manchester United future

Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand has called on Paul Pogba to clarify his future amid intense rumours of a potential departure.

The talented Frenchman has been heavily criticised for some of the antics that have gone of late, particularly his agent.

Pogba himself rubbed fans the wrong way by admitting a desire for a new challenge publicly last summer, even though he ended up staying at Old Trafford.

His agent Mino Raiola has a poor history with United and the relationship between the two parties have gotten even worse thanks to the many rants heard since.

Ferdinand has called on Pogba to end any sort of trouble and supporters will be hoping that can happen.

Rio Ferdinand: "I'm honest about Paul [Pogba] and I love Paul, because he's a great kid — but the only problem I have with Paul is he should chat, instead of his agent chatting. If he did that there would be more clarity on the whole situation." #mulive [beautiful game podcast] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 27, 2020

It could be argued the only negativity surrounding the club of late is Pogba and his future as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has managed to create a pretty positive atmosphere.

Manchester United have appeared more harmonious than ever before and the 11 games unbeaten run helped matters further.

However, Pogba’s agent Raiola has continuously discussed a potential move abroad, so much so that some fans of the player even suggest it may be best to move on just so that there wouldn’t be any more distractions.

Time will tell whether the former Juventus man’s future is at United or not but the hope is even if he does stay, that there’s no more noise.

