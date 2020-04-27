Ruud Van Nistelrooy voted best ever Manchester United striker

Ruud Van Nistelrooy has been voted Manchester United’s greatest striker of all time.

Over 1,000 people voted in a Facebook poll conducted by The Peoples Person as part of an exercise to choose United’s best ever eleven.

Van Nistelrooy won the poll with 58% of the vote.

The Dutchman scored 150 goals in 219 games for the Red Devils. He was the Premier League player of the season 2003 and is the 6th highest goalscorer in Champions League history.

Comments in support of Van Nistelrooy’s votes included:

‘On his day RVN was unstoppable. Talking about a proper center forward, one the best finishers in the game.’

‘Van Nistelrooy had the best goal per game ratio. Absolutely the best finisher I have seen.’

‘Ruud without a doubt. Most deadly striker in the box. Most people over looked his link up play. His game to goal ratio for united says it all. RUUDDDD!!!!!!!!!!!!’

‘Ruud van Nistelrooy he was the best striker I’ve ever seen at Manchester United.’

‘The King’ Denis Law came second in the poll with 29% of the vote. Law scored 237 goals for United, won 2 league titles and is the only Scottish player in history to win the Ballon d’Or, doing so in 1964. Comments included:

‘Denis Law… Law, Charlton and Best, also known as the “The Trinity” wreacked havoc everywhere they passed leaving trails of destruction on every football pitch they graced. Goals and elegance were all what they were about.’

‘The one and only king of Old Trafford the Lawman….’

‘There’s only one of these with a statue outside Old Trafford. Its got to be Law.’

‘Denis Law is only one that won the Ballon d’Or’

In third place was Andy Cole and Mark Hughes was fourth.

The vote completes an all-time greatest Man United side which Facebook followers have been putting together over 11 days. The final winning side is Schmeichel, G. Neville, Ferdinand, Vidic, Irwin, Keane, Scholes, Ronaldo, Rooney, Giggs and Van Nistelrooy.

Man United are hoping to make Jadon Sancho the next player to wear the famous number 7 shirt. But how much do you know about the players who have worn it before? Take our quiz below to find out.