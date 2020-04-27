Sandro Tonali a step closer to Manchester United as Barcelona pull plug

Manchester United have been put on alert as Barcelona have reportedly pulled out of the race to sign Sandro Tonali.

United are one of a number of clubs who have been scouting the talented 19-year-old, dubbed ‘the new Pirlo’.

Juventus and Barcelona were believed to be the frontrunners in the race for the Brescia man’s signature, but his £52 million price tag is believed to be a deterrent in the current financial climate.

‘It is true that Barça have been offered the promising Italian midfielder by Brescia … and also that he is a footballer whose evolution … is being highly regarded by Barcelona’s technical secretary, who sees him as interesting but not at the prices that are being discussed’ says Mundo Deportivo.

The outlet goes on to claim that a player exchange would also be virtually impossible as Brescia are nine points from safety in Serie A and no Barcelona player would agree to transfer to a Serie B side.

With Juventus also having other priorities – including United’s own Paul Pogba – it may be that the Red Devils could take advantage of the situation and capture the Italian’s signature at a reasonable price.

The young playmaker is considered to fit the profile of a Solskjaer player. United’s scouts were in attendance in January to watch him put in a fine performance against AC Milan and earlier in the season when Brescia took on Bologna.

United are hoping to make Jadon Sancho the next player to wear the famous number 7 shirt. But how much do you know about the players who have worn it before? Take our quiz below to find out.