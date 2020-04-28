Declan Rice put up for sale as West Ham United restructure

Manchester United’s hopes of signing West Ham’s Declan Rice were boosted yesterday after it emerged that the Hammers are preparing to sell the player.

According to The Telegraph, ‘West Ham are preparing for an overhaul of the current squad and Rice is by far the club’s most valuable asset to raise funds.’

The 21-year-old has been linked with a move to Old Trafford since last summer when United were reported to have had a £35 million bid rejected by the London club.

However, there have been increasing reports in recent weeks that the Red Devils are prioritising a holding midfielder for the next transfer window and as such Rice’s name has come up again. Other names reportedly on the shortlist include Rennes’ Eduardo Camavinga, Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey and Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi.

Rice has already been capped seven times for England. He had previously played three friendly games for the Republic of Ireland, for whom he qualified because his grandparents were born in Cork, but pledged his future to the Three Lions in February 2019.

West Ham are reported to be looking for £70 million for the player but in light of the coronavirus crisis it is expected that they will need to reduce that figure by a considerable margin. Rice’s market value is currently £43 million. If the Hammers are relegated their need to sell their star man will be even greater.

Chelsea are also reported to be interested in the London-born player.

