Marcus Rashford returns to Carrington in huge boost for club

Marcus Rashford has taken another step closer to his comeback as he resumed individual training in the gym at Carrington yesterday.

The forward has been sidelined after sustaining a double stress fracture of his back in an FA Cup tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers in January and a club statement on March 31st confirmed that he had been ‘cleared to step up his rehabilitation programme following encouraging signs on his latest scans.’

Rashford has continued to progress well and according to The Sun, he arrived at United’s training complex yesterday morning to meet the club’s doctors and to train in the gym.

It is one of several visits the 21-year-old has made to Carrington as his return to fitness is carefully assessed and monitored.

The Sun quotes a source as saying ‘Marcus was working out in the gym and has been undergoing treatment which he has needed in his recovery.’

‘He looked in good nick and in great spirits. He is hoping that he is coming to the end of what has been a tricky year so far with injury.’

For United, having the England man available for the rest of the season following lockdown represents the brightest of silver linings on the coronavirus cloud.

The Red Devils’ next game should be the Premier League fixture against Spurs on either June 8th or 15th, which could see United’s top goalscorer line up alongside Bruno Fernandes for the first time since the Portuguese playmaker arrived from Sporting Lisbon in January.

