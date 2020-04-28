Paul Pogba steps closer towards potential summer transfer

Manchester United star Paul Pogba is reportedly a target of Real Madrid and Juventus’ this summer despite the ongoing problems in world football.

The ongoing global health crisis is expected to have a financial impact on football and yet the two European giants are moving forward with plans to sign the talented Frenchman.

Pogba has long been wanted by both clubs despite them both being well-stocked in the midfield department.

Madrid were said to have quietened down attention in the World Cup winner but they have seemingly changed their mind.

Juventus were always interested in Pogba but didn’t seem to have the finances to bring him back and so they’ve come up with a new plan.

Real Madrid are going forward for Pogba. Juventus would also like to have him back but will only do swap deals. #mufc have had contact with the Italian club in the last few days #mulive [di marzio] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 28, 2020

A swap deal makes sense for the Italian giant as it reduces the financial ask but in terms of risk for the Red Devils it makes little sense.

The swap deal done with Arsenal for Alexis Sanchez is enough evidence for why a swap transfer is risky.

Manchester United will also probably want whatever cash they can get their hands on as it would help them reinvest in their squad elsewhere.

A right-winger has long been the priority and signing their dream target in Jadon Sancho is unlikely to come cheap.

While football is on lockdown, try your hand at our quiz below that tests your knowledge about the times when Manchester United or its players have been banned, bombed or blocked from playing.