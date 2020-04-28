Rio Ferdinand pleads with Manchester United to sign these players

Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand has listed out a few players he’d love to see at Old Trafford ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be looking to continue his revolution of the squad and while there have been whispers of him being unable to do so, the hope is he can.

The ongoing global health crisis has affected clubs all around the world and the transfer market has been irreversibly hit.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has claimed United can’t go all out this summer but Ferdinand feels a few signings yet need to be made.

Solskjaer’s main targets are said to be attacking options so far but the club icon has turned his attention to a different part of the pitch.

Rio Ferdinand: "I would maybe go and get Partey from Atletico Madrid or [Wilfred] Ndidi from Leicester, I like Saul Niguez, he's a very, very good player in midfield. And I do still think they need a centre-back.” #MUFC [The Beautiful Game Podcast] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) April 27, 2020

Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey is said to have a release clause of around £50m but it seems any talk of signing him is just a way for him to get a new deal.

Saul Niguez will be an equally difficult player to sign while Leicester City will probably not want to part with Wilfred Ndidi.

None of these transfers seem easy to do on paper but time will tell if Manchester United’s interest will turn into something more serious for any of the three.

