Thomas Partey’s potential move to Manchester United becomes more realistic

Manchester United’s potential move for Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey appears to be closer to reality than many think.

The Ghanian international has emerged as a target of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s this summer as he searches for reinforcements.

The legendary Norwegian is said to be looking to invest in his midfield and bringing in some steel seems to make sense.

United have no real natural defensive-midfielders other than Nemanja Matic who is in the twilight of his career.

Partey would definitely be a top signing but there were question marks over the legitimacy of the move as it seemed farfetched, until now.

Yesterday, a close source to Thomas Partey told me the player doesn't want to extend his stay at Atletico and is favouring a move to the Premiership. And that loves the United link. Deal could even be sooner than expected. Starting to believe this whole thing.. pic.twitter.com/uyDYGcpr5W — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) April 28, 2020

It’s arguably still more likely that Partey is gunning for a new, more rewarding contract at Atletico but it now appears less impossible a switch to Old Trafford could be done.

After all, if the La Liga giant doesn’t pay up then what would stop the tenacious midfielder from moving abroad to get the salary he wants.

United would probably pay Partey whatever money he likes, particularly since it could potentially be cheaper to sign him than to go for their other rumoured target in Wilfred Ndidi.

Leicester City won’t want to part ways with their key midfielder and would probably demand an extortionate fee to make a transfer happen.

