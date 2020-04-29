Borussia Dortmund name realistic price-tag for Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly set a price-tag on Jadon Sancho that is rather achievable for a club of Manchester United’s stature.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has held a long time desire to sign the sensational Englishman and all the signs point towards a potential summer transfer.

The deal is still likely to be a little complicated but more and more reports are coming out about how the move is becoming realistic.

After all, in the past Dortmund were absolutely adamant Sancho won’t be sold but now they seem more open to the idea.

Solskjaer may finally get the missing piece from his attacking jigsaw puzzle and United fans could be in for a treat next season.

£87m is a little high but in today’s market it is a fee fans would be happy to pay for Sancho given his incredible talent and potential.

The money involved would mean the Red Devils could potentially still have enough in the bank to get their other targets.

There has been speculation over whether that’s in the form of a defensive-midfielder, central-midfielder, attacking-midfielder, centre-back or a striker.

Arguably the positions that need depth most are defensive-midfield and cover for Anthony Martial.

Only Solskjaer knows what positions he has in mind for the summer but bringing in Sancho would already make it a positive transfer window.

United are hoping to make Jadon Sancho the next player to wear the famous number 7 shirt. But how much do you know about the players who have worn it before? take our quiz below to find out.