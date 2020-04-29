Fabrizio Romano believes Jesse Lingard is hinting at potential departure

Well-respected journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated his opinion that he feels Manchester United star Jesse Lingard is preparing to leave the club.

The versatile attacker has rubbed fans the wrong way of late simply due to how long he’s been out of form for.

Lingard earlier revealed he was dealing with some personal, family issues and as such, it was affecting his performances.

Some have argued he has since dealt with his personal life and yet his poor form has remained, starting calls for him to be moved on.

It appears Lingard may have heeded those calls himself as Romano suggests his change in representation is a potential hint towards a departure

Fabrizio Romano on Lingard: "I think when a player goes with Mino Raiola, it's because he wants to change clubs." #mulive [united stand yt] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 28, 2020

It’s particularly interesting Romano would say this given how Paul Pogba remains represented by Mino Raiola.

There has been plenty of drama surrounding a potential departure for the talented Frenchman as well but perhaps his situation is a little different from his teammate’s.

After all, Pogba has been with Raiola for years now while Lingard has only made the switch this season after talks of a potential sale grew.

Time will tell whether the Englishman will remain at Old Trafford or not next season but the early signs are not encouraging.

United are hoping to make Jadon Sancho the next player to wear the famous number 7 shirt. But how much do you know about the players who have worn it before? take our quiz below to find out.