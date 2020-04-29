Manchester United set for showdown talks with Chris Smalling

Manchester United are reportedly aiming to clear the air with Chris Smalling in regards to his future as rumours continue to grow.

The experienced centre-back is currently plying his trade with Roma after leaving Old Trafford to join temporarily on loan.

There has been a lot of noise that the Serie A giants want to turn that move permanent but United have stood firm on an asking price that is out of their budget.

Given the current global health crisis and the potential financial impact, it’s likely Roma will almost definitely not have the funds to make a move happen.

This places even greater importance on the need to clear Smalling’s future up so that both parties can plan for the future.

#mufc want Chris Smalling back to decide his future, not keeping him at AS Roma for one more year. Manchester United have to speak with the player as he wants game time ahead of the Euros #mulive [@FabrizioRomano] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 28, 2020

It’s unlikely Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can promise Smalling any consistent form of game time, particularly after the signing of Harry Maguire.

In fact, there have even been reports claiming Manchester United want to sign yet another centre-back, boosting a part of the pitch that is already well-stocked.

After all, there are the likes of Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe and Marcos Rojo to consider as well.

The only imaginable reason Smalling would still be at Old Trafford next season is that no club were interested in signing him.

