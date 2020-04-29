Manchester United yet to receive bids for Paul Pogba

Manchester United have reportedly not received any bids for Paul Pogba, including ones from Juventus who were said to be keen.

The Italian giants are believed to be open to bringing back their former player but it is a deal that would be complicated to complete.

United are under no immediate pressure to sell Pogba, should the rumours of his desire to leave be true, and so they’re adamant on getting their asking-price met.

Juventus are unlikely to have the kind of funds those at Old Trafford want and so recent whispers have grown over a potential swap deal.

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see whether the Red Devils can be persuaded to part ways with Pogba with the stage set for this to be the summer’s biggest transfer saga once more.

#mufc haven't received any bids from Juventus for Pogba. If coronavirus wasn't in the way, Juve were going to start talks with Manchester United #mulive [@FabrizioRomano] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 28, 2020

It was suggested Juventus were closer to making contact with Pogba than the above said but Fabrizio Romano hasn’t let anyone down in the past.

The current global health crisis could mean the Serie A club misses out on the World Cup winner entirely since if they didn’t have the funds in the past, they certainly won’t now.

At the very least this confirms Juventus’ interest in Pogba and should the conditions arise for them to make a move, it’s unlikely they’ll hesitate.

