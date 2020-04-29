Nicky Butt busts myth about David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho

Manchester United’s head of first-team development Nicky Butt has defended the likes of David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho in regards to their attitude towards the club.

All three managers failed to do the thing they were brought in to do in respect to winning the league but the latter two did have varying degrees of success.

Moyes lasted the least out of three and it’s incredibly difficult to see his tenure as anything but a failure, unfortunately.

Van Gaal successfully steadied the ship after the Scotsman and managed to win the FA Cup but his football was so boring fans were literally falling asleep at Old Trafford.

Mourinho was far from boring and managed to win two trophies in his first season while securing second place in his second season only to flip the table when things didn’t go his way next.

Nicky Butt: "They [Moyes, Van Gaal and Mourinho] didn't [disrespect #mufc]. They never did – it's a myth that they did. Mourinho was brilliant with me. He spoke to me every single day at breakfast and asked about the kids." #mulive [mu] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 28, 2020

All three were accused by some sections of supporters for not fully grasping what it means to be at Manchester United and therefore not respecting it.

Mourinho’s tenure, in particular, became so toxic it was difficult to support him at all.

It’s nice to see Butt clear up the myth and protect these former managers as even if one were to think they failed, no good can come from still attacking them.

