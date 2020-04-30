Date set for Manchester United’s return to full training

Manchester United are set to return to training on May 18th, according to The Mail.

With the Premier League scheduled to resume on June 8th, the squad will be given three weeks to return to fitness ahead of the restart.

There will be strict conditions surrounding the training sessions. Carrington’s laundry will remain closed and players will be expected to wash their own kit.

And The Mail reports that ‘Players will have to drive to the club’s Carrington base alone, work in small groups, possibly on a rota basis if there are too many of them for a specific training drill, and then shower at home.’

The club has instructed players in lockdown abroad, such as Bruno Fernandes, to be back in the country by May 4 so they can be quarantined for two weeks.

Plans for the resumption of both training and competitive matches are subject to government approval and will be under constant review according to the latest developments in regard to the coronavirus.

Matches will almost certainly be played behind closed doors and there have also been discussions about a small, controlled group of neutral venues being selected for games rather than having to clear all 20 Premier League grounds for purpose.

In theory, though, United will resume their season with a trip to Tottenham Hotspurs’ new stadium on June 8th before returning to Old Trafford for a crucial six-pointer with high-flying Sheffield United.

There would then be seven more Premier League games to finish, ideally by the TV contracts deadline of July 17th.

United’s Europa League campaign has been scheduled by UEFA to resume in August.

The FA also intend to complete the FA Cup, which will see United in quarter final action against Norwich City, potentially around mid-July.

All eyes will be on Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba when training resumes as their fitness will be crucial to the heavy calendar of summer football that awaits the Red Devils. Fans starved of football will be glad to see its return and the prospect of both Rashford and Pogba lining up alongside Bruno Fernandes for the first time makes the prospect even more mouthwatering.

How Manchester United’s summer fixtures could look

