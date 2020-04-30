Ed Woodward insists Manchester United will back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has insisted the club remain committed to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer amidst some uncertainty.

The legendary Norwegian had previously stated the club will still go after their transfer targets this summer in a ‘business as usual’ statement but he was later contradicted.

Woodward didn’t outright say Solskjaer’s words weren’t true but he did insist there must be some realistic elements to some reports and that United won’t be able to spend as they have done in the past.

The heavily criticised figure was adamant that fees such as £100m+ on players are simply not realistic and called for everyone to be more levelheaded in their expectations for the summer.

This upset a few fans who had hoped Solskjaer would be supported in a crucial window and there are those who were expecting several signings to be made, amongst them being Jadon Sancho.

According to Sky Sports, Woodward said: “As I said before and I’ve said this many times – we remain committed to backing Ole to win trophies. That’s our core objective as a club.”

Fans will now wait to see Woodward put his money where his mouth is and given how reports continue to grow over a potential €100m transfer for Sancho, it will be interesting to see what happens.

Solskjaer has invested well so far in the transfer market so it makes sense to support his decisions even more now and Manchester United must trust him.

