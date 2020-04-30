Eric Bailly must prove fitness to remain at Old Trafford

Manchester United star Eric Bailly’s position at the club isn’t under any immediate threat as far as fans know but there are suggestions he won’t be around for much longer.

The ferocious Ivorian is widely regarded as one of the best centre-backs at the club but his injury record leaves many question marks over his value.

Jose Mourinho was the man who brought Bailly into the club but he was also the same man who essentially wanted to replace the player by signing another defender the summer before he left.

The former Villareal man has all the attributes a modern defender needs- he’s quick, powerful, good in a tackle and decent with the ball at his feet.

However, the lack of his availability could prove costly as United can’t wait around forever for him to become fit in the long term.

Maguire (3,895), Lindelöf (3,345), Fred (3,279), Wan-Bissaka (3,230), de Gea (3,093) and James (2,903) have played more minutes this season alone than Eric Bailly (2,854) has in the last three years. pic.twitter.com/J8SCqpn7kZ — UtdArena. (@utdarena) April 30, 2020

Of course, the five aforementioned players were all mainstays in Manchester United’s starting XI this season just to provide some context but it is still a shocking statistic.

Bailly hasn’t even equalled the least of them and Daniel James is enjoying only his first season at Old Trafford.

If the talented defender can’t be available for selection then it would make no sense in keeping him around.

After all, his position could be given to a younger, fitter option who could provide Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with real depth.

The hope is Bailly can quickly prove his fitness as he is a fan-favourite and if he does, there’s no real reason why he can’t be Harry Maguire’s long-term partner.

