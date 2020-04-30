Fabrizio Romano insists Manchester United want clubs to pay up for Paul Pogba

Well-respected journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed Manchester United won’t settle in their asking price for Paul Pogba as reports continue to grow.

The talented Frenchman is believed to be Juventus’ priority signing for the summer while Real Madrid have reignited interest in him as well.

The current global health crisis has complicated matters but United’s stance on Pogba hasn’t changed, as they refuse to sell him for any less than they bought him for.

The World Cup winner was bought for a then world-record fee during Jose Mourinho’s reign and it’s safe to say he’s had times of unsettlement since his arrival.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer managed to hold onto Pogba last summer but there’s a growing concern he won’t be able to repeat it this time around.

Fabrizio Romano: "Why would #mufc let Paul Pogba leave in this moment, with a lower price than €100m? It's impossible. Manchester United say 'Okay, you want Pogba? You have to pay for Pogba'."#mulive [united stand yt] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 28, 2020

Given Manchester United’s stance and the likely financial crash that is expected to happen, it makes it difficult for Pogba to leave unless someone somehow comes in big for him or a swap deal can be completed.

However, swap deals are incredibly risky and surely United have learned from past experience in the form of Alexis Sanchez to not do another swap deal.

Pogba must recognise that a move away from Old Trafford isn’t likely and for the good of his career he may be better off putting all the drama behind him and renewing his contract.

