Manchester United keen to hold onto Dean Henderson

Manchester United have reportedly made a decision on Dean Henderson‘s future, deciding to hold onto him despite clubs reserving an interest in signing him.

The English prospect has performed admirably while on loan to Sheffield United with there even being calls for him to represent the senior national team.

Henderson has played a huge part in Sheffield’s impressive defence this season and he’s clearly shown an ability to perform in the Premier League.

Unfortunately for the young goalkeeper, David de Gea rules between the sticks at Old Trafford and he’s a difficult man to overtake.

Henderson would certainly be starting for United next season had the Spanish talent not been available for whatever reason but the club does have plans for the former.

According to ESPN, the Red Devils will reject any efforts to sign Henderson in the summer and will only consider sending him on another loan spell.

A loan definitely works for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but for the 23-year-old he may be frustrated at leaving temporarily once more.

Henderson loves Manchester United and insisted his only dream is to play for the club but there are question marks over whether he can wait around for De Gea to leave or decline in ability.

