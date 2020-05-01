Ferran Torres ignores Valencia contract offer, will be sold

Manchester United target Ferran Torres is refusing to sign a new contract with current club Valencia, making it almost certain that he will leave this summer.

Torres has been widely reported to be a back-up option for the right wing slot should the Red Devils fail to capture top target Jadon Sancho.

The 20-year-old’s performances in a lacklustre Valencia side this season, in which he has scored six goals and provided seven assists in 35 games, have attracted the attention of a number of big clubs including Juventus, Chelsea and Arsenal in addition to the Red Devils.

Torres is also being lined up by Borussia Dortmund as a replacement for Sancho should he leave.

But with a contract that expires in June 2021, los Che are becoming increasingly desperate to hold onto their asset and tie him down to a contract that would protect his value.

Those efforts have, according to Superdeporte.es, been ignored.

‘Almost two months after FC Valencia presented him with a renewal offer, Ferran Torres’ representative still has not responded’ the outlet claims.

‘The Mestalla club has had no news from either the player or his agent.’

‘This is an offer in which Ferran would be the fifth highest-paid footballer of the current squad and that the club transmitted to him in early [March], but to date there has been no response, neither negative nor positive.’

‘The time that has elapsed since means that Valencia must make an unfavorable interpretation.’

The Spaniard has a release clause of €100 million (£87.5 million) and a market value of around £40 million. Valencia would not be able to afford to lose him on a judicial review value at the end of next season. This means that a sale will be almost inevitable this summer unless the player has a change of heart and signs the contract.

Torres currently earns £19,000 per week. Valencia’s new offer is said to make him the fifth highest paid in the squad, which would place it somewhere between £87,000 and £96,000 per week.

