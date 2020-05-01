Moussa Dembele ‘impressed by the prospect’ of Manchester United move

Lyon striker Moussa Dembele would very excited about the prospect of joining Manchester United, according to The Manchester Evening News.

The 23-year-old has been in fine form for the French side this season, scoring 22 goals in 42 games.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for the player for some time and The Men claims that ‘Dembele is a player who has been under consideration by the club, although sources close to the player stress the two parties are not currently in contact.’

They further claim that ‘sources close to the player are understandably impressed by the prospect of possibly playing for United but acknowledge that the decision ultimately lies with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.’

The news that the French league will not be completed this season is important where Dembele is concerned. First, it means that Lyon will not qualify for Champions League football next season, having been placed seventh in Ligue 1 when play was suspended.

Lyon will not qualify for European competition at all unless the Coupe de la Ligue final goes ahead. If it does and they beat PSG, they will qualify for the Europa League.

The other issue around the cancellation of Ligue 1 is that clubs have lost the revenue due from TV company Canal+ for the tournament’s broadcasting rights.

The club yesterday issued a statement that they are considering suing the league for damages caused by the cancellation.

Breaking | Lyon confirm in statement that they are considering taking legal action against the league governing body, the LFP, including but not limited to suing for damages, after the decision to end the 2019/20 season on current placement led to OL not qualifying for Europe. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) April 30, 2020

This puts Lyon in a particularly difficult financial position and so it becomes more likely that they would be willing to sell their star players.

One leading journalist even claims that ‘a number of Lyon’s players have non-Champions League exit clauses’, although whether this includes Dembele remains unclear.

Rumoured that a number of Lyon players have non-Champions League exit clauses, would give an extra edge to the club’s decision here. https://t.co/fqdvsNLjXB — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) April 30, 2020

If United do decide to pursue Dembele’s signature they will face stiff opposition from Chelsea, who have also been heavily linked with the player in recent months.

