Sergio Romero tipped for Leeds United move

Leeds United are targeting Manchester United keeper Sergio Romero if they get promoted to the Premier League, according to a former manager and player.

The Daily Star reports that Simon Grayson, who managed the Yorkshire outfit between 2008 and 2012, believes that current manager Marco Bielsa ‘would have no problems recruiting Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero if Leeds get back to the Premier League.’

Leeds’ current keeper Kiko Casilla has not had the best of spells form-wise at Elland Road and has also had disciplinary issues, having been banned for eight games this season for racially abusing Charlton Athletic player Jonathan Leko.

The Star say that if promotion is clinched, ‘a new face between the sticks is widely expected’.

Leeds boss Bielsa is something of an iconic figure in Argentina and Grayson believes he would have the pulling power to attract his compatriot Romero.

‘If Leeds get back to the Premier League, playing for the club is an exciting prospect for anybody’ he said.

‘They’ll be attracting players from all other globe – regardless of whether they’re Argentinian or playing for Manchester United.’

‘Getting in front of the Elland Road faithful and working for Bielsa is a massive proposition.’

There have already been reports this season that Romero could be set to leave Old Trafford, with The Sun claiming in February that ‘the 32-year-old has just over a year left on his deal, but he is desperate to get regular first-team action.’

The Argentinian has since turned 33 and it is certainly possible that he would want to see more Premier League action in his remaining years at top level than the meagre eight games he has played since joining the Red Devils in 2015.

Romero, who has 96 caps for Argentina, is far more consistent than Casilla and than other names being considered to replace him such as Joe Hart and Fraser Forster.

It would be natural for the player to want to test himself in the world’s best league before hanging up his boots.

If Romero were to make the trip across the Pennines, United have an excellent replacement in Dean Henderson, whose form while on loan at Sheffield United has earned him a call-up to the England squad.

The only issue is that at 22, Henderson will want to be playing regular football and would not be happy sitting on the bench. But if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could work out a rotational system that would allow him to play more games, it could prove an excellent way to slowly introduce the Englishman into the side as David de Gea’s eventual replacement.

Of course, it is only theoretical at this stage but this is certainly one to keep an eye on as it makes a great deal of sense to all involved parties.

