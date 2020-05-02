Kai Havertz unlikely to consider move away from Germany

Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz is reportedly not looking to leave his country despite rumours surfacing of a potential transfer to some of Europe’s biggest giants.

Manchester United are said to be keen on the young prospect but it appears they’ll potentially be unable to convince him to sign.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to continue the revolution of his squad in his second summer transfer window and it is one that can define his career at Old Trafford.

United’s success in this window will arguably make or break their targets for the next season with the legendary Norwegian’s job certainly on the line.

While matters were optimistic and positive before the break in play, Solskjaer would be expected to deliver a trophy next season with some wishing to see him challenge for the title as well.

According to Bleacher Report, Havertz is more likely to remain in Germany and join a bigger club there before considering a move abroad such as to the Red Devils.

Solskjaer is said to be targetting an attacking-midfielder as he looks for better depth in his squad so this is a blow to his plans.

However, it could be argued other positions are more in need of attention and so Havertz shouldn’t be high on the priority list anyways.