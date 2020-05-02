Lille receive huge offer for Manchester United target Victor Osimhen

Manchester United’s transfer plans may be in jeopardy after reports emerged of Lille receiving a rather substantial offer for Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian prospect is said to be a target of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s as the search for depth continues.

United are said to be looking for a striker who can provide competition for first-choice Anthony Martial and it seems Osimhen could be the man to do it.

The likes of Odion Ighalo, Harry Kane and Moussa Dembele have all been more heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford but it seems there are complications in those potential deals.

Osimhen arguably ticks more of Solskjaer’s boxes than any of the above so it wouldn’t be surprising to see an official bid come in for him.

Lille have received an offer of €85m from an unnamed club for reported #mufc target Victor Osimhen #mulive [telefoot] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 2, 2020

€85m for a player who’s rather untested or proven seems to be a little too much, particularly given today’s market.

The global health crisis has had an effect on football financially and Manchester United aren’t expected to go all out this summer.

Solskjaer has also spent well so far so it’s difficult to imagine it’s United who have overbid for Osimhen and it’s more likely someone else did.

It is a shame in a way since the Red Devils would be missing out on a 21-year-old striker who scored 13 goals in 27 appearances in Ligue 1 in his first season in France.