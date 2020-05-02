Manchester United most progressed club in Jadon Sancho talks
Manchester United reportedly don’t have to worry too much about Barcelona’s interest in Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to have made the Bundesliga talent their priority signing for the summer but the La Liga giants are also keen.

The Spanish club haven’t been too happy with their options out wide and are understood to be interested in bringing Sancho in to boost their squad.

United have been chasing the sensational Englishman for a while now and many have conceded they will be the club to sign him.

Barcelona’s interest in Sancho is unlikely to affect Solskjaer’s plans too much for a few reasons but one of them is reportedly down to the club itself.

Barcelona have wanted to re-sign Neymar more or less since he left and that’s unlikely to change this summer either.

The La Liga club are also understood to be amongst those who will struggle financially do to the ongoing global health crisis and so that makes a move for Sancho even less realistic.

Manchester United making good progress in negotiations also helps their cause so that even if Barcelona are keen, they may be too late.

Work still needs to be done to secure Sancho’s signature but it doesn’t seem as though there are any clubs who can compete with Solskjaer.

