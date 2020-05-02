Paulo Fonseca admits huge admiration for Chris Smalling

Roma manager Paulo Fonseca has openly declared a desire to keep hold of Chris Smalling, perhaps in a bid to get Manchester United to sell.

The experienced Englishman has clearly done superbly well in Italy, moving to the capital this season for a loan spell.

There have been many reports of Roma’s interest in securing Smalling permanently but there was no official confirmation.

Fonseca though was more than happy to let his intentions be known but that doesn’t mean he’ll secure the tall centre-back’s future.

After all, it’s understood both clubs aren’t seeing eye to eye over a transfer fee and so there’s a possibility Smalling will be at Old Trafford next season.

According to ESPN, Fonseca said: “I will do everything I can to keep him at Roma next year too. I know he wants to stay, let’s see what happens.

“He’s an amazing man, so humble, so professional. He is adored by the fans and established himself as one of the leaders in the dressing room.

“It’s not easy for English central defenders to adapt so quickly to Italian football, the record there isn’t good. But he has been amazing.”

The current global health crisis and expected financial crash resulting from it has put huge doubts over clubs making any sort of permanent or big transfers.

It’s far likely most clubs, even the traditionally big ones will have to resort to loan deals as the times are too uncertain to break the bank on any transfers.

United would probably still want to offload Smalling’s wages though as he is surplus to requirements at the moment but they’re adamant on getting what they deem as a fair price for him.