Real Madrid have to sell before they can buy Paul Pogba

A report from Spain claims that Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has been told he will have to sell players before he can buy any in the next transfer window.

AS.com reports that the financial crisis caused by football’s lockdown has left los Blancos in a position where they have had to abandon plans to sign transfer targets, one of which was Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.

The outlet claims that in addition to four players who are already on the transfer list – James Rodriguez, Gareth Bale, Lucas Vázquez and Mariano Diaz – Luka Modric and Marcelo will be ‘free to decide their future’. The club would also ‘listen to offers for Nacho if he wants to look for minutes away’. Attacking midfielders Brahim Diaz, signed from Manchester City just a year ago for €17 million, and Reinier, signed for €30 million just 3 months ago, are also up for grabs.

‘Madrid will only go to the market if the ‘exit operation’ leaves the expected results in the coffers’, AS says.

The report then notes that as gate, museum and store receipts approaches €100 million per year, even if the season is completed, around half of that figure will be lost.

In addition, los Merengues need to reduce the €283 million salary bill by at least €80 million even with the players having agreed to take a 10% pay cut due to the crisis.

The purchase of Pogba, who currently earns around €17 million a year and would be looking for an increase to that figure, would be difficult to justify against that backdrop.

Of course, if Madrid do successfully manage to offload the likes of Bale and James – on a combined €48 million a year – then a deal for the Frenchman could well be back on the table. But in the current climate, finding a buyer for either player – even on a free transfer – will not be easy.

