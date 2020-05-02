Timo Werner rules out Bayern Munich switch, considering Man United

Timo Werner’s future is likely to be in the Premier League after the star ruled out a move to Bayern Munich yesterday.

Werner is one of the hottest properties in world football and has scored 27 goals and registered 12 assists in 36 games for Red Bull Leipzig in all competitions this season.

In an interview with Bild magazine, Werner said ‘Bayern is a great club, we don’t need to talk about it. And Hansi Flick has proven this season that he’s a really good head coach. But if a change should ever become an issue, I would rather take a step abroad than switch to Bayern.’

The German star then gave an indication that he could be persuaded to join the side that demonstrated the greatest commitment to signing him:

‘It’s just that the challenge in another league would appeal to me a little more than a change within the Bundesliga. And of course it also plays a role that mutual appreciation should be there to the maximum.’

It has been reported that Liverpool is Werner’s preferred destination. In March the player described Jurgen Klopp as ‘the best coach in the world’. However, the 24-year-old also said ‘There are two different variations. The first is to be part of a team like Liverpool or Manchester City.’

‘But this is the question: do you want to go to that kind of team, because the situation is already that hard for each member and you want to be a part of it?’

‘The other side are teams which need some big changes, because they just won a few big titles, but they are not able to compete on the highest level anymore. For me Manchester United is one of these teams.’

‘So at this point of my career I’m asking myself: do I want to be part of a new team, to build up something new, or do I want to stay at my team and make something great?’

As things stand, if the striker is to change club this summer, Anfield would appear to be an unlikely destination. Reports claim that Liverpool are putting transfer business on hold due to the coronavirus crisis. This could leave United in the driver’s seat in terms of an approach for the Bundesliga star.

The player’s €60 million (£52 million) release clause reportedly ended in April (although some reports claim it remains active until June), which strengthens Leipzig’s hand considerably in negotiations.

However, it would be a fantastic piece of business if the Red Devils were to pull off a transfer coup for the German star and beat their fiercest rivals to his signature in the process.

