Jadon Sancho edges closer to Man United – the week reviewed

As a flicker of light emerges at the end of a long tunnel of lockdown, much of this week’s football activity has been about if, when and how football will restart, but there’s been plenty of transfer developments as well. In case you missed them, here are The Peoples Person’s top ten articles from the first week past the curve.

1. Ed Woodward put us all in a bad mood this week by giving us a reality check ahead of the summer transfer market after all. Here’s what he said:

2. In light of the financial situation, we gathered strong evidence to suggest that Jadon Sancho, Thomas Partey and Odion Ighalo are the three most likely signings this summer, for these reasons:

3. And there was good news in particular on the Jadon Sancho front as Borussia Dortmund reportedly dropped their asking price for the 20-year-old:

4. Juventus are still desperate to get Paul Pogba back and they have now offered United an incredible five players they are willing to swap:

5. A possible replacement for Pogba moved a step closer this week as Barcelona pulled out of the race to sign the hugely talented Sandro Tonali. Here’s why United have been scouting the Italian:

6. United were linked with three different young centre backs in the space of 48 hours this week, but one in particular could have a lot of truth to it:

7. One player who might be leaving Old Trafford this summer is Sergio Romero, who has been linked with a move across the Pennines:

8. It was a lot quieter on the incoming striker rumours this week, although the abandonment of Ligue 1 has left Lyon with no European football and Moussa Dembele sounding very keen to escape to Old Trafford:

9. All systems go on ‘Project Restart’ to get the Premier League back up and running, but it’s likely to be on neutral grounds. here’s what that means for the Red Devils:

10. And finally, a few statistics never hurt anyone, especially when they show how Mason Greenwood‘s scoring record is better than the likes of Rooney and Messi at his age:

United are hoping to make Jadon Sancho the next player to wear the famous number 7 shirt. But how much do you know about the players who have worn it before? Take our quiz below to find out.