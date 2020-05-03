Inter Milan and Real Madrid readying Paul Pogba deals, reports claim

Two fresh reports have emerged over the last 24 hours involving bids being prepared for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.

Despite the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus lockdown, both The Daily Express and Gazzetta dello Sport are claiming that cash is about to be splashed to lure the Frenchman away from Old Trafford.

First, the English outlet report exclusively that Real Madrid are preparing a £70 million offer for the 27-year-old, who they claim has told the Red Devils he ‘won’t be signing an extension no matter the terms on offer’.

‘Real came close to signing Pogba last summer but he ended up staying at Old Trafford for another campaign to run down his deal’ the outlet says.

‘Zinedine Zidane [Real Madrid’s head coach] is ready to take advantage and will try to get his man on the cheap despite competition from Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.’

Despite the confidence of the Express’ report, it seems unlikely. Recent news from Spain that Real must sell before they buy seems more credible and a number of reports have claimed that los Blancos have admitted defeat in regard to the Frenchman and have turned their attentions elsewhere.

Meanwhile in Italy, Gazzetta claim that Inter Milan are stepping up their efforts to sign Pogba. Inter’s ‘Project Pogba’ aims to acquire ‘a treasure who can challenge Juve’.

The outlet bases its logic on the fact that the sale of Lautaro Martinez to Barcelona and the offloading of Ivan Perisic and Mauro Icardi will release funds for the purchase of Pogba and German striker Timo Werner.

This report again seems unlikely: Martinez’s move to Barcelona is on the verge of collapse due to the Blaugrana’s own financial woes and Werner looks far more likely to be heading for the Premier League – if anywhere.

However, it is certainly true that Inter’s assets will be easier to sell than the likes of Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez at Real Madrid and so the Nerazzurri may emerge as the most likely contender to make a serious move for Pogba. But a lot would have to fall into place for that to become a reality.

