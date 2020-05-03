Jesse Lingard ‘won’t be hounded out’ despite four clubs’ interest

Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard is wanted by four Premier League clubs but will not be forced out of Old Trafford, according to 90min.com.

Lingard’s poor form over the past two seasons has seen him become a fringe player at United and speculation has been mounting that the Red Devils will seek to offload the 27-year-old in the summer.

90min reports that four clubs – Newcastle, Everton, West Ham and Leicester are ‘keeping tabs on the situation’.

Everton in particular were recently reported to be ready to build a team around Lingard, whose market value has plummeted to £15 million.

Newcastle’s impending takeover should provide them with the necessary funds but the other two names cited – West Ham and Leicester – appear less likely.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano speculated this week that Lingard’s appointment of superagent Mino Raiola is a clear indication he wants to leave United. However, 90min claims that this is not the case and that regardless of who is interested, the Englishman is reluctant to move.

‘A source has told 90min that the England international will not be hounded out of the club if he does not want to leave.’

‘Lingard is close friends with Marcus Rashford and transfer target Sancho and he is understood to have played his part in talking up a move to Manchester with the Borussia Dortmund star.’

The outlet notes that Lingard’s contract expires in the summer of 2021 but the Red Devils could trigger a one year extension.

‘With Lingard apparently keen to stay at his boyhood club, it appears that the club will exercise this right with Solskjaer willing to give him the chance to prove his worth to the team’, 90min claims.

It is not something that will go down well with the majority of Manchester United supporters, who have lost patience with the England man after such a long period of poor football.

