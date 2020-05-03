Marcos Rojo breaks quarantine and smokes whilst playing cards

Manchester United’s players have behaved themselves in exemplary fashion during lockdown until now but one player has finally blotted the squad’s copybook.

Defender Marcos Rojo, on loan at Argentinian side Estudiantes, has been filmed smoking and playing cards with friends.

Argentina is in lockdown until 10th May.

Rojo’s brother uploaded the video onto Instagram and although it was quickly removed, the media recorded it and disseminated it on Twitter.

#221Radio #EDLP | Polémico 👇 🎥Marcos Rojo con amigos y familiares reunidos jugando al truco y se ve al futbolista de @EdelpOficial fumando 📲Esto compartió su hermano en sus redes sociales 📻FM 103.1 – https://t.co/zWlfhJOCe5 pic.twitter.com/Wu9LbxJaON — 221 Radio 103.1 (@221radio) May 2, 2020

The 30-year-old is seen playing cards with at least nine other men.

Neither United nor his loan club will be happy to see the Argentinian flouting quarantine rules or risking his fitness by smoking. He was recently reported to be seeking an extension to his loan, which has been interrupted by the lockdown, but the incident will not help his cause.

With plenty of defenders ahead of him in the Old Trafford pecking order, including Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe and Luke Shaw, the Red Devils have reportedly been looking to offload the World Cup finalist for some time, with a deal to Everton having fallen through at the last minute in summer 2019.

Roma were recently linked with the player as they look for a cheaper option to their preferred target, United’s Chris Smalling, who they believe to be overpriced. Rojo has just one year left on his United contract and could be allowed to leave for free as the club looks to remove his £80,000 per week salary from the books.

What the future holds next for Rojo remains to be seen, but it is looking more likely than ever that he will be twisting rather than sticking at Old Trafford when the opportunity arises.

