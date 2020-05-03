Matteo Darmian insists Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the man to lead Manchester United
Home
First Team

Matteo Darmian insists Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the man to lead Manchester United

Posted by
Date:

Former Manchester United man Matteo Darmian has given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his backing to remain as manager for the long-term.

While the legendary Norwegian’s stock certainly rose just before the break in play, there was a time sacking him wouldn’t have been too controversial a decision.

After all, United have had plenty of ups and downs this season and so opinions on Solskjaer have often swayed.

Darmian only played under the former Molde man for a short period but it’s clear he was impressed with what he saw.

The Red Devils were on an 11 match unbeaten run before the temporary suspension of play and it seemed they were on track for a top-four finish.

According to the Guardian, Darmian said: “I can only speak well about Solksjaer, believe me. I would give him a long-term contract.

“He’s a very prepared coach and Manchester United has started this project, this journey, with many young players, many British players and they will continue with this project.

“Because of the person I got to know, I hope Solskjaer has success at the club.”

It’s interesting how highly Darmian thinks of Solskjaer given he also played for Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal.

In fact, it was the latter who had originally signed him and he arguably had his best season in his first year at the club.

Mourinho also valued Darmian more than Solskjaer did and yet the praise all went to the latter instead.

It appears whenever the players or former players are speaking of the current United manager they are thoroughly pleased with him so it’s unlikely he’s going anywhere anytime soon.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus