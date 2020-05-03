Matteo Darmian reveals Marcus Rashford impressed him the most

Former Manchester United man Matteo Darmian insists Marcus Rashford is on his way to a Ballon d’Or trophy if he keeps up his current pace.

The talented Englishman has stepped up his level this season, finally going from exciting prospect to talismanic player.

Rashford was enjoying his most productive campaign yet before his ill-timed long-term injury and he seemed on his way to netting 20 Premier League goals from the left-wing.

His record currently stands at 19 goals and five assists in 31 appearances and that includes a poor spell of form in the early stages of the season.

The Italian defender got to see plenty of Rashford first-hand and it’s clear how highly he rates the young forward.

According to the Guardian, Darmian said: “I still remember Marcus Rashford’s first session with the senior squad like it was yesterday. I immediately thought: ‘wow, this is an incredible player’.

“He did so many impressive things for a player of his age and the way he improved in every detail really impressed me.

“If he continues to work the way he has done so far he can be a Ballon d’Or winner. I’m convinced of this. He impressed me the most of all the players at United and he’s very young and can still improve.

“For me he can reach the level of Kylian Mbappé and compete for the Ballon d’Or for years to come.”

Rashford can certainly achieve greatness and become a Manchester United but the only thing that could stop in his way is a major injury.

The sensational academy graduate has all the tools to succeed and has mentally matured at the perfect time but if he can’t keep fit then it will diminish his career.

Rashford hasn’t shown a proneness to injury in the past so the hope is he doesn’t suffer from a freak accident and instead can become a key figure for United for years to come.