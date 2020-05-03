Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces huge task in Manchester United’s creative problem

Manchester United fans have long recognised their club’s inability to create chances but perhaps they, as well as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, haven’t realised just how bad it is.

The legendary Norwegian has had a huge task of turning the club into potential title winners and so far appears to be on track.

Many acknowledge there’s still some way to go but the early signs have been positive after a rather inconsistent tenure so far.

Before the temporary suspension in play, Solskjaer’s United were on an 11 match unbeaten run that looked as though it could go on for some time.

Bruno Fernandes’ addition in January helped spark the run in form but even with his arrival, it seems the club could do better in creating chances.

One of the areas we need to improve in is creating more big chances from open play. All competitions (2019-20): 3.43: Bayern (68%) 3.36: PSG (71%) 3.00: Man City (66%) 2.38: Chelsea (51%) 2.22: Dortmund (78%) 2.17: Liverpool (62%) 1.97: Barcelona (76%) 1.36: Man Utd (61%) pic.twitter.com/itYgkzBIk6 — UtdArena. (@utdarena) May 3, 2020

Creating less than even half the chances Manchester City do is a concern and it’s clear they can do better.

The good news for Manchester United is that their conversion rate at 61% is decent though of course, they could improve a little in that regard.

Perhaps this lack of big chances from open play issue is why Solskjaer is said to be keen on a host of creative players with some reports claiming a right-winger, attacking-midfielder and central-midfielder are all needed.