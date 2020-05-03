Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exciting plan for Paul Pogba’s future

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly has Paul Pogba in his plans for the future amidst uncertainty in reference to a potential departure.

The talented Frenchman has rubbed fans the wrong way by publicly admitting to a desire for a new challenge while his agent’s outspoken ways haven’t done much in winning back support.

Even Rio Ferdinand called for Pogba to speak for himself and clear up his future in a bid to move past all the mess.

Solskjaer has always made it clear his intention to hold onto the World Cup winner but many believed it was a way of protecting the player’s value.

Given the current global health crisis and subsequent financial meltdown, it’s unlikely now more than ever before that anyone can afford the academy graduate.

According to the Mirror, Pogba sees his short-term future at Old Trafford and Solskjaer has made plans for him to build a partnership with Bruno Fernandes.

The sensational Portuguese has been absolutely stunning since joining from Sporting Lisbon in January and it’s safe to say fans already love him.

If Solskjaer can somehow fit Pogba and Bruno into the same midfield then there’s no doubt that will lead to the club enjoying some success.