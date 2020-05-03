Timo Werner in negotiations with Man United and Liverpool

Liverpool have offered Manchester United target Timo Werner a deal and are in negotiations with Red Bull Leipzig over his transfer, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

Werner is one of the hottest properties in world football. He has scored 27 goals and registered 12 assists in 36 games for Red Bull Leipzig this season, an incredible goal involvement average of over 1 per game.

Liverpool had been favourites to sign Werner, who this week said he would prefer to play abroad than join Bayern Munich, but recent reports have claimed that the coronavirus crisis has caused the Merseyside club to shelve any transfer plans for this summer.

However Schira, a transfer expert for Gazzetta dello Sport, claims that the Anfield side are pushing ahead with a transfer for the German and have already made significant progress.

‘Liverpool are in advanced talks with Timo Werner. The German striker is the first choice of Jurgen Klopp.’ Schira claimed on Twitter yesterday.

‘Reds have offered to him a 5-years contract with a wages of €10M (bonuses inclused) and are working to reach an agreement with Leipzig.’

In pounds sterling the offer equates to £168,000 per week.

#Liverpool are in advanced talks with Timo #Werner. The german striker is the first choice of Jurgen #Klopp. #Reds have offered to him a 5-years contract with a wages of €10M (bonuses inclused) and are working to reach an agreement with #Leipzig. #transfers #LFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) May 2, 2020

It is possible that Liverpool’s claim that they were not pursuing transfers at this time was a ruse to throw other clubs off the scent of their approach for Werner.

There has been little noise coming out of Old Trafford in regard to the German in recent weeks, with all eyes focused on Jadon Sancho. However, with United in need of a world class striker, having missed out on Erling Haaland in January, it is hard to believe that they are not still competing for Werner’s signature.

The Athletic reported in February that United had offered personal terms to the 23-year-old, who has said he is considering a move to Old Trafford and that how keen a club is to sign him will be a factor in his decision.

United are hoping to make Jadon Sancho the next player to wear the famous number 7 shirt. But how much do you know about the players who have worn it before? Take our quiz below to find out.