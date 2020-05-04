Bruno Fernandes says he models himself on Andres Iniesta

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes has cited Andres Iniesta as the player he modelled his game on.

Fernandes, who has been a breath of fresh air since his January arrival from Sporting Lisbon, was responding to a Q&A on the club’s official website, manutd.com.

When asked ‘was there a particular player you modelled parts of your game on?’, the 25-year-old immediately spoke about the former Barcelona and Spain midfielder, who now plays for Vissel Kobe in Japan.

‘The one I liked to watch and follow was Iniesta, because Iniesta is a mix between an eight and a 10.’

‘It is a way I can do better, between eight and 10. It is the guy who always likes to have the ball, take the risks, and I think Iniesta was one of the best in the world.’

‘For me, it was impressive how Iniesta finished his career without the Ballon d’Or. With everything he won, it is difficult for me to understand!’

In terms of who inspired him growing up, Fernandes’ answer was another legendary World Cup winner.

‘In my first few years, the player I think is the one everyone liked and always will like is Ronaldinho.’

‘For me, he is the player with the capacity to take you and put you in front of the TV, and you will stay for hours. For hours! Because he had that energy and happiness. He was happy in everything he did.’

The Portuguese international was also asked what words or phrases best describe him as a player.

‘Warrior, because for me every game is a battle’ he replied.

‘You need to go out to the game and just understand you need to beat your opponent. With all of the respect, because you need to have respect for your opponent, but you need to beat them.’

‘If you don’t beat them, they will beat you. It doesn’t matter who is on the other team. If it is a friend, because I have friends playing in the Premier League, I don’t care. At that moment I will be the biggest enemy they can have.’

Fantastic words that sum up United’s new number 18, who has been recalled for quarantine in Manchester from lockdown in Portugal ahead of a proposed training restart in two weeks’ time.

