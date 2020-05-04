Fabio Paractici admits fewer clubs will be willing to sign Paul Pogba

Juventus’ chief football officer Fabio Paratici has hinted Paul Pogba’s wage demands make him too difficult a signing, especially due to the current circumstances around the world.

The global health crisis has had and will continue to have a financially devastating effect on the market and so-called big clubs aren’t exempt from that.

Juventus already have the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo on their wage bill so it’s unlikely they can afford even more financial burden.

Pogba has once again emerged as a target for the Italian giants but there are lots of complications that need solving before a deal can be completed.

Real Madrid are also said to be potential suitors for the talented Frenchman but the current climate cannot give any guarantees.

According to the Evening Standard, Paratici said: “Pogba is a great player, but logically the salary demands someone of his level would’ve had before is now more difficult to get hold of, or at least he’ll have fewer clubs prepared to pay that money.”

It’s only when the air clears that clubs will be able to tell what they can and cannot afford but what is certain is that this summer, clubs will be spending less money.

Manchester United haven’t changed their evaluation of Pogba and so it’s unlikely any club will have the finances to sign him as well as to pay him his expected to be high wages.

Still, it seems Juventus won’t be giving up any time soon with reports even claiming they’re willing to swap three of their players for the World Cup winner as they attempt to find ways around the financial issues.