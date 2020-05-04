Patrice Evra passes on crucial Sir Alex Ferguson advice
Patrice Evra passes on crucial Sir Alex Ferguson advice

Manchester United great Patrice Evra has revealed just how Sir Alex Ferguson drilled into the players the need to respect their opponents.

At a time when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have occasionally been accused of being complacent or only turning up for the big matches, it would be wise to hear what the French legend has to say.

Evra was obviously a part of many title-winning squads and became a serial winner during Ferguson’s trophy-laden career.

United are still reeling from the absence of the legendary Scotsman but Solskjaer appears to have steadied the ship and is gearing them towards the right path.

One way the former Molde man can ensure they stay on the winning path is by heeding Evra’s words and taking them on board.

It’s only when one doesn’t respect an opponent that they don’t take the match seriously and that’s precisely what Sir Alex meant.

Although some would feel beating an opponent by such a big scoreline is disrespectful, it’s actually more disrespectful by insulting them in terms of not taking them seriously.

Should the Manchester United players take on board this advice, it’s unlikely they’ll ever show the same traits of complacency or lack of motivation again.

United might have to finish their Premier League season at neutral grounds as the authorities try to ensure player safety. How much do you know about those neither-home-nor-away games the Red Devils have played in the past? Take our quiz below to find out.

