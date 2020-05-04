Patrice Evra passes on crucial Sir Alex Ferguson advice

Manchester United great Patrice Evra has revealed just how Sir Alex Ferguson drilled into the players the need to respect their opponents.

At a time when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have occasionally been accused of being complacent or only turning up for the big matches, it would be wise to hear what the French legend has to say.

Evra was obviously a part of many title-winning squads and became a serial winner during Ferguson’s trophy-laden career.

United are still reeling from the absence of the legendary Scotsman but Solskjaer appears to have steadied the ship and is gearing them towards the right path.

One way the former Molde man can ensure they stay on the winning path is by heeding Evra’s words and taking them on board.

Evra: "SAF said If you have to destroy a team 10-0, that's the way you show respect. If you start doing skills and stuff trying to be funny they will tackle you and you will disrespect them so make sure you score as many as you can to show you respect them." #MUFC [utdpodcast] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) May 3, 2020

It’s only when one doesn’t respect an opponent that they don’t take the match seriously and that’s precisely what Sir Alex meant.

Although some would feel beating an opponent by such a big scoreline is disrespectful, it’s actually more disrespectful by insulting them in terms of not taking them seriously.

Should the Manchester United players take on board this advice, it’s unlikely they’ll ever show the same traits of complacency or lack of motivation again.

