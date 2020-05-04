Patrice Evra reveals moment Sir Alex Ferguson threatened squad with termination

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has opened up on the time Sir Alex Ferguson threatened his Champions League winning squad with ending their contracts.

The iconic Scotsman was known for his no-nonsense approach but the French great has revealed just how far he went to get his point across.

This is despite Evra and Sir Alex being a part of one of United’s most trophy-laden years but the latter never let up.

It’s probably this relentlessness that allowed the Red Devils to enjoy so much success during his tenure.

If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are to achieve the same levels of success then they will need to have the same mentality.

Evra: “Ferguson took the microphone [after the final in Moscow] and he said, 'Well done guys, I’m really proud of you. We won the league and the Champions League, but next year if someone doesn’t want to win again, I will cut his contract." #MUFC [utdpodcast] pic.twitter.com/isjJFalyWN — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) May 3, 2020

The situation is crazy if one were to think of it, not just because of what was said but when it was and to who it was said.

Sir Alex was speaking to a group of winners, not players who had never experienced winning trophies before.

He also didn’t save his speech for later, choosing a moment when perhaps the squad wasn’t just literally fresh out of winning the biggest trophy on the continent.

There’s obviously a reason why he chose to say what he did and when he did and that is because his message would’ve been most powerfully delivered right after winning, to ensure his squad wasn’t even allowed to think of letting their foot off the pedal.

