Joe Hugill poised to join Manchester United

Manchester United have won the race to sign Sunderland prodigy Joe Hugill, according to reports.

The 16-year-old has attracted the attention of a number of Premier League scouts after bursting onto the academy scene this season.

According to The Daily Star, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer himself went to watch the striker in action and decided to pounce to secure the player’s signature.

The Red Devils are believed to have had a £300,000 bid accepted for Hugill, beating off opposition from Spurs, Arsenal, Wolves and Leeds United.

Manchester United est sur le point de conclure un accord pour le jeune attaquant de 16 ans de Sunderland, Joe Hugill. Le prix du transfert est estimé à £300.000. Tottenham, Arsenal, Wolverhampton et Leeds étaient intéressés. [MEN] #MUFC pic.twitter.com/ToKD2rABI3 — Manchester United (@MUnitedFR) May 4, 2020

At 6ft 2ins, Hugill is already capable of playing at a level several age groups above his own, having scored on his debut at Under-18 level in November and netting a hat trick shortly after.

His performances quickly fast-tracked him to Sunderland’s struggling Under 23’s side, for whom he opened his account in impressive style with a brace against West Ham on his debut.

The Durham-born player turns 17 in October at which point he will be able to sign professional forms.

If the deal is completed as expected, Hugill will join a potentially explosive ‘class of 22’ at Old Trafford with other tremendously talented 16 and 17-year-olds, including Hannibal Mejbri, Dillon Hoogewerf, Radek Vitek, Zidane Iqbal, Teden Mengi, Charlie Wellens and Shola Shoretire.

United are hoping to make Jadon Sancho the next player to wear the famous number 7 shirt. But how much do you know about the players who have worn it before? Take our quiz below to find out.